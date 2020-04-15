Atrium, Novant: Coronavirus field hospital not needed for now. But ‘trend could reverse quickly’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Novant Health and Atrium Health are dropping a request — for now — for a 600-bed field hospital intended to help manage a surge of coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.
Hospital leaders told County Manager Dena Diorio in a letter Wednesday they believe the two systems have enough capacity to manage future needs, based on the recent pace of new cases.
“We are seeing a flattening of the curve, resulting in a continued decline in peak hospital census projections. Instead of positive cases doubling every 2.85 days, as they were previously, the current trajectory is showing positive cases now doubling every 6 days,” Atrium and Novant CEOs wrote Wednesday.
Both hospital systems have managed to increase capacity within their existing facilities, Atrium Health CEO Eugene Woods and Novant Health CEO Carl Armato wrote.
The letter comes just one day after Diorio had informed Mecklenburg County commissioners that the Charlotte Convention Center would be the “preferred” site of a field hospital.
“As a result of our combined efforts, we believe we are now in a position to meet the 600 medical beds needed that were previously requested in a field hospital, assuming the effects of social distancing trends continue the current trajectory,” Woods and Armato said.
But they said the Charlotte Convention Center should still be considered as a “viable option” in the future, depending on the trajectory of the local COVID-19 outbreak.
Diorio said the Federal Emergency Management Agency would pay for construction of the field hospital if it’s needed, with Atrium and Novant covering any other funding. The hospital systems would be able to apply for federal and state reimbursement, Diorio said.
Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday that cases will peak in June, not the end of April or mid-May as previously expected.
“It is important to note this trend could reverse quickly if social distancing is eased prematurely without supporting data. Recognizing the dynamic nature of this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, we must stay committed to ongoing, prudent assessment of the situation and remain ready to adjust as needed,” Woods and Armato wrote.