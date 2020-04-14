Your 2020 Carowinds season pass will now be good for the 2021 season, too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - We can’t wait to ride Copperhead Strike, either.
So here’s some good news for 2020 Carowinds season pass holders: Your pass will also be good for the 2021 season.
On Tuesday, April 14, the amusement park announced that the season passes will be valid for the rest of 2020, once the park is able to reopen, plus the 2021 season.
OTHER DETAILS:
- The Fort Mill theme park will also extend any 2020 season pass add-on products that you may have purchased.
- For passholders using the Easy Pay Program, monthly billing was suspended on April 8 and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume.
- If you prepaid for any single-day tickets during the time period of the park closure, contact Carowinds’ guest services.
- Your benefits will stay the same. So if you purchased a regular season pass for 2020, that’s what you’ll get in 2021. If you purchased a Gold Pass for 2020, you’ll still have a Gold Pass in 2021. For 2020 Platinum Passes, those will be valid at all Cedar Fair parks during the 2021 season.
- 2020 Pre-K Pass will be valid during 2020 only.
“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe. This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank you again for your understanding and loyalty to Carowinds,” Pat Jones, vice president and general manager, said in a statement.
For more information, Carowinds has an FAQ on its web site.
Copyright 2020 Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.