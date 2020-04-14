Two tornadoes touched down in Anson County, Raleigh NWS confirms

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two tornadoes touched down in Anson County on Monday morning, the Raleigh National Weather Service has confirmed.
The tornadoes occurred near each other, and are the only confirmed tornadoes that occurred in the WBTV viewing area on Monday.
One EF-2 Tornado touched down northeast of Morven in Anson County at 6:34 a.m. The tornado had estimated maximum wind speed of 125 miles per hour. No injuries were reported with this tornado.
The tornado touched down along Diggs Road, just north of NC Highway 145. The tornado destroyed two of four chicken houses at this location. The tornado also lifted a mobile home from its foundation and rotated the home 180 degrees.
One EF-1 Tornado touched down south of Morven in Anson County at 6:45 a.m, and had estimated maximum wind speed of 110 miles per hour.
The tornado touched-down approximately five miles south of the initial tornado. The tornado caused a well-defined path of extensive tree damage through heavily wooded areas beginning near McClendon Road. The tornado brought down trees and damaged numerous homes, of which at least six to seven homes were destroyed. Numerous outbuildings and vehicles were also severely damaged or destroyed. Several turkey houses in the area also sustained significant damage.
