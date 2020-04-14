Two teens hurt in Rock Hill apartment shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two teens were injured in a shooting in Rock Hill Monday night.
The shooting happened at the Pepper Ridge Apartments on Springstreen Road around 11 p.m. Officers say they located several shell casings from the area and noticed vehicles and building damaged from the shooting.
Two 17 year olds showed up at Piedmont Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The teens, whose names were not released, are expected to be OK.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 803-329-7293.
