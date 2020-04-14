CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Many parts of our country have officially been put under a stay-at-home order, which means our sales showroom is available by appointment only. (Our service center and collision center are still open if you need repairs!) However, if you’re searching for a great deal on a new ride, you don’t have to wait for the stay-home mandate to be over. Toyota of N Charlotte wants to help you buy a car online and get the deal you deserve with the click of a button!
Buy a car online with our new digital retailing tools
How? With our new suite of digital retailing tools. We want to help you virtually buy a car online, and this suite of tools was designed to make it as easy and efficient as possible. You’ll be able to do everything from value your trade to build out your custom deal and monthly payment without even leaving your couch. Why not find the perfect new Toyota or used car today? With our digital retailing tools, you can:
View all of our inventory in one spot.
When you visit ToyotaOfNorthCharlotte.com to buy a car online, you can view all of our new and used cars in one spot. You can browse detailed photos and watch videos of each vehicle, as well as get information regarding MSRP, features, specifications, and more. If you’re perusing our preowned inventory, you can additionally get information regarding past owners, mileage, and even request a free CarFax report.
Value your trade-in.
Are you planning on trading in your current ride to put toward your new N Charlotte Toyota? Find out how much it’s worth with our Value Your Trade tool. You can enter your car’s make/model, condition, mileage, and VIN number to get an estimate of how much you’ll get when you trade it in. You can then apply this number when you build out your deal.
Build your deal and monthly payments.
Our Online Shopper tool was designed with convenience in mind – using it, you’ll be able to enter information like your trade-in value, how much of a down payment you want to invest, whether you want a loan or a lease, and how long you want the term to be. This will allow you to build a custom deal right down to the monthly payment based on your very individual needs… without even leaving the couch. It’s never been easier to buy a car online.
Chat with us.
Still have questions? Want a little more assistance so you can buy a car online with confidence? Chat with us! Our N Charlotte Toyota sales team is ready and waiting to get you all the information you need in real-time via our website chat tool.
Toyota of N Charlotte is here for you!
And don’t forget, you can still come see us at Toyota of N Charlotte if you make an appointment. Call us today at (704) 875-9199 to set a time OR to get more information about our virtual buying process. We want to help you buy a car online today!
