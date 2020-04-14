Toyota of N Charlotte wants to help you buy a car online!

Our Online Shopper tool was designed with convenience in mind – using it, you’ll be able to enter information like your trade-in value, how much of a down payment you want to invest, whether you want a loan or a lease, and how long you want the term to be. This will allow you to build a custom deal right down to the monthly payment based on your very individual needs… without even leaving the couch. It’s never been easier to buy a car online.