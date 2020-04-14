Rowan Sheriff charges two more with “failing to stay home”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged two more people with violating the state’s Stay at Home order.
Roger Lindberg Booth, 46, and Margie Joann Sewell, 41, were charged on Monday with the misdemeanor of failure to stay home.
Sewell was also charged with driving with license revoked and having a fictitious tag/plate.
The two were charged during a traffic stop on Highway 152.
Two men were charged with failing to stay at home last week as part of a breaking and entering investigation.
