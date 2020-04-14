Plenty of sun now - but get ready for a cool Wednesday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of today is looking good! Highs will reach close to 70°. Sure, it will run about ten degrees cooler than yesterday but the sun will continue to shine.
There is a weak disturbance moving through tonight and Wednesday morning. That will bring some clouds and about a 20% chance for a shower. Otherwise, it will move on pretty quickly and most of Wednesday will be sunny.
Highs will be considerably cooler than we have gotten used to though. We will only be close to 60° at best.
Thursday and Friday will gradually warm up. We will stay dry and highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday. We will reach the low 70s on Friday.
The weekend is still up in the air. Highs will be in the low 70s but here is a possibility of rain on both days. We will be anxiously awaiting the new model runs this afternoon to see if they are in better agreement.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
