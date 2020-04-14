NASCAR’s Larson fired after sponsors walk over N-word slur

Kyle Larson intro at the 2017 All Star Race. On Tuesday, Larson was fired from CGR for using a racial slur during a virtual race. (Source: WBTV)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press) | April 14, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 5:57 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing two days after the NASCAR driver used a racial slur on a live stream of a virtual race.

Larson used the N-word during a Sunday night iRacing event and the clip went viral.

He was first suspended without pay by Ganassi and then suspended by NASCAR, which ordered the half-Japanese driver to complete sensitivity training.

Sponsors started dropping Larson and Ganassi was left with no choice but to fire the driver.

