Morganton furniture plant makes more than 10,000 cloth face masks

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The E.J. Victor Furniture Company in Morganton is well known for its high-end products it sells.
But the furniture end of the business is being overshadowed right now by something else folks are making there: face masks.
“We’re trying to do our part,” said CFO/COO David Bennett.
The plant already had the equipment and skilled people to switch some of the upholstery work to face mask work.
It took a few days to figure out, said officials but in the last couple of weeks the plant has turned out over 10,000 cloth face masks. Some are being sold at cost, others are being donated.
Officials say they will keep making face masks as a priority until shortages are resolved and the need eases. That’s something Bennett says everyone hopes will happen soon.
“We look forward to getting back to our day jobs,” he says.
