More than 75 new coronavirus cases reported at nursing home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 75 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported at a nursing home in Salisbury.
In a Tuesday press release, Citadel Salisbury announced that there are more than 75 COVID-19 positive cases at its location in Salisbury.
Last week, Citadel Salisbury announced that one resident had tested positive for the coronavirus although many had been tested as their symptoms presented.
Officials say Citadel Salisbury and the Department of Health have been in close communication and are partnering to best manage the continued spread of the virus and the care for the infected residents.
Officials say they have also spoken with a local advocate for residents in long-term care, who is approving of their heightened infection control and care process around the virus.
“The safety and well-being of our residents and employees is always our top priority. We are closely monitoring all CDC and other government agency updates. We are following their directives and are employing appropriate strict precautions and preventative measures against infection, including, but not limited to, restricting any person’s access to our facilities, except under very specific and essential resident circumstances,” the press release read.
Rowan County now has 208 cases and seven virus-related deaths. A total of 12 people are hospitalized, while 44 have recovered,
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.