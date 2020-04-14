Monroe food pantry draws hundreds of families in need of groceries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up and filled an empty parking lot in Monroe on Tuesday, as families waited to receive free groceries.
Common Heart brought their weekly food pantry to the city, expecting over a thousand people to show up in what organizers anticipated would be their largest mobile pantry to date.
One visitor to the pantry, Hattie Reed, says that this event – and others like it – couldn’t come at a better time, as grocery store shelves are many times found empty.
“Sometimes they don’t have what you need,” said Reed. “So, maybe, what they have today will be a blessing to us of what we cannot get.”
Reed also says she’s older and finds it hard to get to the stores. Something another visitor, Judy Birtcher, agreed with.
“I need food, I mean, it’s tough,” said Birtcher. “I’m retired and I’m on social security and I just don’t have enough to get by.”
Common Heart Partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank, who supplied most of the fresh produce and groceries. The volunteers were mostly from the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, who greeted visitors with smiles behind masks, directed the ever-flowing traffic and hand-delivered boxes of food to the families’ vehicles.
Kara Lopp, Community Relations and Fundraising Manager for Common Heart, says the number of families the pantry is serving is up 20-25 percent.
“It seems like every time we’re serving, about half of those families are brand new to us,” said Lopp. “They’ve never had to ask, receive food before. They’ve never had to come to a food pantry before.”
Birtcher says unemployment and the reduced hours seen with the COVID-19 outbreak has also put a dent in her family’s finances.
“With all this, I have family that stay with me,” said Birtcher. “They’re out of work, too, so I’m trying to support more people in the family but it’s rough.”
For more information on the Common Heart food pantries, you can visit their website here.
