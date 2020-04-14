Meck. County coronavirus peak could come in late May or early June, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Coronavirus cases could peak in Mecklenburg County in late May or early June if people continue to follow social distancing guidelines, according to Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.
The news came as Mecklenburg County’s Board of County Commissioners met Tuesday to get an update from Harris on the COVID-19 crisis and when the county may see the peak of the pandemic, and to discuss the possibility of a field hospital at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown.
According to Harris, models show the peak now coming closer to June if 60 percent of the county’s population follows social distancing protocols. As we follow more social distancing, it pushes the peak out and lowers the demand for hospital beds.
However, Harris says, there is still another side of this - even after we get through that peak. How long this goes on depends on how we manage the county’s stay at home order.
“If we lift the order at the end of April, our numbers would spike,” Harris said.
County Manager Dena Diorio also spoke about a possible field hospital at the Charlotte Convention Center. She said the county is already working with the National Guard and are ready to begin if it’s deemed necessary.
“If it is used, it will be used for non-acute patients - it will not have ICU beds," Diorio said. "If a field hospital is constructed it will be at the Charlotte Convention Center. We’ve been working with the National Guard on these efforts and are ready to begin once the decision is made.”
Diorio added that construction on the field hospital has not yet begun.
As of Tuesday, Mecklenburg County had reported 992 cases of the coronavirus and 16 virus-related deaths.
Harris says there was recently reduced testing because of the past Easter holiday weekend, and that can be attributed to the slow uptick in numbers that are showing in current models.
