Masks in high demand - but in short supply

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks are in high demand but in short supply these days. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked everyone to start wearing masks to places like the grocery stores, people started getting creative and making their own.
Two sisters in-law stepped up to make sure essential store workers are getting the protection they need. The efforts started out in Roanoke Rapids North Carolina and traveled all the way down to Monroe.
Carolyn Gore started making the masks. She saw the need all when walking into a grocery store.
“I have a mask on and I was looking at all the essential employees and they didn’t have a mask,” says Gore.
She witnessed people not following social distancing. She saw people getting too close to the cashiers. The realization hit her that these essential workers didn’t have essential equipment—masks.
”I said if I can make them to help them because I know it’s a lot of people that can’t find the masks out there or they can’t find the material to make them or they don’t know how,” says Gore.
So she got to work and put her sewing skills to the tests. Gore made and handed over 25 masks to the employees for free.
”Just a small way to help make sure somebody stays safe out there cause they have to work and somebody gotta think about them,” she says.
Gore’s generosity hit a chord with her sister-in-law Carolyn Parker ,in Monroe, who also saw the need.
“Here is the cashier who is assisting helping me and they don’t even have a mask on and we’re less than six feet apart,” says Parker. “You know so I felt bad.”
Parker bought the fabric and asked Gore to make the masks, so she can do her part in her own community.
”It’s a great opportunity just to help out. Just to help out. And if she can do it I can do it,” she says. “You know whatever you can do to help anybody that cannot help themselves at this point just do it. Help them out.”
Gore made over 150 masks already and plans on making many more. Parker plans on handing out masks to store employees in Monroe very soon.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.