Man charged with attempted murder for April 2 shooting

Police say shooting was “gang-related”

Markese Robinson was charged with attempted murder. (Source: Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant | April 14, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 8:30 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been filed against a man for shooting another man in Salisbury on April 2.

Markese Devon Robinson, 24, was charged with attempted murder in what police say was a “gang-related” shooting.

Police say 27-year-old Jateare McNeal was seriously injured in the shooting that happened around 4 p.m. on April 2 on North Caldwell Street in Salisbury.

McNeal has since recovered, according to investigators.

Robinson was arrested on Monday while working at the Aldi Food warehouse. Robinson’s bond is $500,000.

