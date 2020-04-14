Man charged with attempted murder for April 2 shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been filed against a man for shooting another man in Salisbury on April 2.
Markese Devon Robinson, 24, was charged with attempted murder in what police say was a “gang-related” shooting.
Police say 27-year-old Jateare McNeal was seriously injured in the shooting that happened around 4 p.m. on April 2 on North Caldwell Street in Salisbury.
McNeal has since recovered, according to investigators.
Robinson was arrested on Monday while working at the Aldi Food warehouse. Robinson’s bond is $500,000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.