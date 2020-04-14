Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the start of the Atlantic hurricane season less than two months away, officials in South Carolina say they don’t yet have a good plan in place if a storm hits during the new coronavirus outbreak, particularly for people who may potentially be displaced from their homes in the aftermath. Kim Stenson, director of the state Emergency Management Division, said Monday his agency is still working to come up with solutions for how to potentially handle thousands of evacuees in an age of social distancing. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, although Stenson pointed out the state typically isn’t impacted until later in that time frame.