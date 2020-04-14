Lake Norman man back in North Carolina after several weeks stuck in Peruvian hostel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lake Norman native is now back home after spending several weeks in a Peruvian hostel amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Matt King, a recent UNC Charlotte graduate and avid traveler, said he was in Cusco, Peru, when international travel restrictions started happening due to the coronavirus pandemic.
King said he was staying in a Peruvian hostel and local officials weren’t allowing any of the guests to leave because they were concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19. WBTV previously spoke to King in a Zoom interview in late March.
“I’m pretty calm about this situation, but there’s a lot of other people with a very different mentality about this that have jobs at home, kids at home, health problems they can’t be in the states for,” King said in a Zoom interview.
During that interview, King said he thought he might be stuck in the hostel for several more weeks. Fortunately for him, that wasn’t the case. He said that just days after speaking with WBTV, he and several other Americans were able to arrange a flight home thanks to some U.S. politicians.
King said that he and the other American travelers were forced to wear masks and special gowns as they left the hostel. He said they were transported to a nearby airport via a special ambulance.
“Everyone’s looking inside this ambulance like, ‘what in the world are those guys doing’, because we’re in this huge ambulance, and everyone’s dressed in masks, and they can see through the windows and people’s mouths are just dropping,” explained King.
He said a private jet was used to fly the American travelers back to the United States. He described the feeling he had when he realized he was getting to return home.
“It honestly all happened so fast. There was just so much going on that I didn’t even have time to be like, relieved. It was such a bizarre experience that I think I was focused on like, ‘this is absolutely nuts’,” explained King.
He said he was able to make it back to the Lake Norman area and speak with his parents from a distance. King said he hopes to continue his world travels, but knows the pandemic may temporarily stop his adventures.
“Obviously, I want to continue traveling but I’m really glad to be no longer stuck in Peru and I’m happy to be back in the U.S.,” said King.
