Iredell County reports second coronavirus-related death

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time," said Jane Hinson, Iredell County Health Director after the first county death was reported. "This first death of an Iredell County resident due to COVID-19 emphasizes the need to follow the “Stay at Home” order and all other public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in our community. It is extremely important for each of us to do our part to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those who are at an increased risk for severe illness.”