Hair salons use DIY kits, virtual visits during COVID-19-related restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With hair salons bare and chairs empty because of COVID-19-related restrictions, it is a time for hair stylists to get creative.
“A time that we can pivot and create something different in this new normal that we’re having,” Jen Booth of Jen’s Styling Booth in Mooresville says.
Many like her are working to bring in revenue, from home.
“Hair is maybe one of the most powerful things that can make people feel good about themselves,” Booth says.
So, some stylists are creating Do-It-Yourself kits for clients. They can color their roots, and some are offering conditioning, and other treatments.
“I am telling everybody this is just for short term only,” Lauren Phelps of L. Rose Salon in Charlotte says. “It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s going to get you through.”
These kits are not always paying the bills, but they are keeping things going, and clients engaged.
“I think if I hadn’t had my savings, it would be really, really hard for me,” Phelps says.
Some salons are also offering virtual visits for consultations, or lessons.
“We’ve had some bad bang jobs,” Booth says, laughing. “So, how can we maybe guide you to make it presentable.”
She says her company has brought in eight percent revenue through the DIY kits, and hopes to increase that now with online visits.
They all want to help people look their best, even if it is just for video calls.
“Even if they don’t have pants on,” Booth says. “They have to look nice from the top up and their hair looks good.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.