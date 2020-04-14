Gaston County urges Governor Cooper to end state-wide order before May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chairman of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners is asking the state to give back local control when it comes to flattening the curve.
Governor Roy Cooper has said the state-wide stay-at-home-order will have to be extended in some capacity when it expires at the end of the month, but Chairman Tracy Philbeck sent him a letter urging him not to do that.
“I think those were the right measures to get us to where we’re at," Philbeck said, referring to the stay-at-home order. "To keep those measures long term is gonna be detrimental to business and it’s also gonna have health consequences.”
His letter to Governor Cooper reads, in part, “I believe counties can monitor and deal with this situation at the local level more effectively and efficiently than the State can.”
He's asking that the governor not extend his state-wide order.
“We believe that we can incrementally, slowly after the stay-at home order expires at the end of April to put people back to work in a safe manner,” Cooper said.
Gaston County implemented its own stay-at-home order back in March which would go through April 16. This was prior to the state-wide order.
“We knew on the ground what it took the state to find out 15 days later,” Philbeck said. “If the argument is, we just need to follow the state, our numbers would be much higher.”
He says one size does not fit all.
As of Tuesday, 91 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gaston County. For comparison, Mecklenburg County has 992 cases.
“Because we were proactive and were able to look at our own local models, we were able to make decisions on the ground that were very proactive, way before the state and I think that has put us on a good foundation,” Philbeck said.
He also said they could handle concerns that may arise if neighboring counties continue their stay-at-home orders.
“If Charlotte did a stay-at-home order, we could simply shut down the border from Charlotte to Gaston County and only allow traffic where people are doing work in Charlotte or doing work in Gaston County,” he said. “You could stop all the people just wanting to come to Gaston County to hang out or go to a restaurant or things of that nature.”
We asked the county health director if he agrees that the state should allow county control on this.
In a statement from Chris Dobbins, Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services Director, wrote:
"Through our ever-evolving response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been proud to work closely with our federal, state, and local leaders to make decisions to protect the public’s health. I have no doubt that these positive and trusted relationships will help us best meet our community’s needs moving forward regardless of what the “new normal” may look like.“We have been proud to work closely with our federal, state, and local leaders to make decisions to protect the public’s health. I have no doubt that these positive and trusted relationships will help us best meet our community’s needs moving forward.”
Philbeck is awaiting a response to his letter from the governor.
