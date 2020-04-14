Four CMPD employees have tested positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total to four.
During Tuesday afternoon’s press conference with Mecklenburg County leaders, Deputy Chief Estes confirmed that four employees with CMPD have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those four positive tests, three are sworn officers.
On April 3, officials announced that four Mecklenburg County first responders had tested positive for the coronavirus, while 41 other first responders were in quarantine.
Those first responders included two CMPD officers, one ambulance worker with Mecklenburg EMS and one firefighter with Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials have not provided any updated information about the number of first responders who have tested positive for coronavirus.
