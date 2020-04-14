Fort Mill Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - An employee at the Fort Mill Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, town officials confirmed Tuesday.
“Within the past twenty-four hours, information has been received confirming that an employee of the Fort Mill Police Department has received a positive result, with regard to a test for the COVID-19 virus,” Fort Mill officials said in a press release.
The release continued, “All recommendations by the CDC and South Carolina DHEC were consistently adhered to, and those protocols and procedures will continue to be followed, in an effort to assure the safety of the public and FMPD personnel.”
The employee’s name and their position within the department have not been released.
The news comes as South Carolina is reporting more than 3,400 confirmed cases and 87 deaths across the state.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
A “Home or Work" order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
