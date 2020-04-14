Even though it was quick, Austin Duke thankful for the opportunity provided by the XFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For Charlotte native Austin Duke, the opportunity to play in the XFL was a way to get back in the NFL. Friday, the XFL ceased operations ending the season after just 5 games. Disappointment for Duke but he’s OK with the sudden stop as he puts things in perspective in these days of COVID-19.
“All of this is God’s plan,” said Duke. “Some of the best success stories are the ones with the most obstacles.”
Duke grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Independence High School. He then went on to Charlotte to help start that program and in the process is the 49ers all time leader in receiving. After college, he would spend some time with the Carolina Panthers as he was on the practice squad for the 2017 season and was in training camp with the team the next season.
After going to training camp in the Canadian Football League this past season, Duke got a shot in the reboot of the XFL. He was a wide receiver and punt returner for the New York Guardians. The Guardians were on a 2 game winning streak when the league stopped play due to COVID-19.
“We were right on our assend,” said Duke. “We had just started gelling and getting some playing time and then for it to abruptly end like that is the most disappointing part.”
In just 5 games though, Duke led the entire league in punt return yardage and also had a receiving touchdown.
“I had the opportunity," said Duke. "Five games and gave my best effort and I came out as the top punt returner. I guess that’s why I am at a place of contentment. I went out there, I gave it my all and I accomplished a couple of goals.”
Austin is still working out and staying ready just in case the NFL comes calling, but being in the chase to get back in the NFL brings a new perspective.
“It’s not really me knocking at the NFL’s door. I’m more knocking at the door of my potential. I want to knock down the doors of my potential and see how good I can really become as a professional athlete. So it’s not really so much about the NFL anymore.”
