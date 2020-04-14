Deputies searching for missing endangered Hilton Head man

Clayton Dukes (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | April 14, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 2:42 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 23-year-old man with medical issues.

Clayton Dukes, of Hilton Head Island, was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday at his home in Sandalwood Terrace.

Dukes has medical issues that cause his family to be concerned for his safety, deputies say.

He is 5-foot-10, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information on Clayton’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911.

