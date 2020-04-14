Deputies search for Darlington man accused of ‘viciously’ beating child with belt, phone chargers

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother has been arrested, and deputies are searching for her boyfriend after authorities said he “viciously abused” her child.
Investigators with the Darlington County Special Victims Unit said 31-year-old Lamontio Kirksey brutally beat the child with belts, drop cords and phone chargers.
Kirksey is wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.
They said the child was recently taken to a local hospital and was unresponsive and needed extensive medical treatment.
Investigators arrested the mother of child, 30-year-old Katherine Fullard, because they believe she allowed Kirksey to abuse the child.
Fullard is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
“There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children, and my Investigators will stop at nothing to bring those who hurt our children to justice,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Anyone with information on Kirksey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4920. You do not have to reveal your identity in order to leave information.
Authorities said the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be sought.
