Deputies investigating shooting that killed woman, child

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and child at a North Charleston home.
Capt. Roger Antonio said officers have responded to the reported shooting at approximately 10:20 a.m. Once at the scene, deputies found the bodies inside a home in the 2600 block of Leeds Avenue, he said.
Approximately 15 deputies and investigators were at the scene and said they were canvassing the area, but would not say whether they were looking for a specific person.
Deputies have also not confirmed whether the woman and child were related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
