Coronavirus-related deaths surpass 100 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials announced 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.
The state now has 3,656 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. There have also been 107 deaths in the state.
Of the 10 newly-reported deaths, seven were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Colleton (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; one was an elderly individual from McCormick County (1) whose health conditions are still under investigation; and two were middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.
Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths. Both people are residents of Lancaster County. One resident died at home and the other was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where officials were notified of the death.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 21 cases
- Chesterfield County: 28 cases
- Lancaster County: 68 total cases
- York County: 138 cases
DHEC provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 2.
On March 6 the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 2,000 new cases per week by early May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 8,677 confirmed cases on May 2.
As of April 14, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,935 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,304 positive and 9,631 were negative. A total of 34,733 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,188 hospital beds are available and 6,271 are utilized, which is a 54.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
A “Home or Work" order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
