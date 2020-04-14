Cooler, calmer weather today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is nosing in behind Monday’s stormy front and it’ll provide a good deal of sunshine today with afternoon readings not far from 70°.
Two small features will have minor impacts on the WBTV viewing area tonight and Wednesday morning. First, a disturbance bringing rain and snow showers across the Midwest this morning may do the same in the North Carolina mountains tonight and early Wednesday.
Secondly, a weak coastal low-pressure system may throw a few showers back toward the Piedmont during the same timeframe before pulling out to sea Wednesday afternoon.
Rain chances around Charlotte look to be no more than about 20%, but we’ll be on the cool side of this system, meaning afternoon readings Wednesday will only get back to about 60°.
That means much of the day will be spent in the 50s followed by the coolest night of the week, as overnight lows fall to the 30s Thursday morning. Most of us should remain above freezing but if you have plants you want to protect, that would be the night with the best potential for frost.
Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny and nice again with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.
The long-range models have timing differences, but both bring the return of rain to the region over the weekend. At this early juncture, I’m forecasting a small shower chance – probably late – on Saturday followed by a much better chance for showers and maybe even thunderstorms on Sunday.
High temperatures both days look to remain in the seasonal 70s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
