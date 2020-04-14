Burke County reports fourth COVID-19-related death

The Burke County health department urges people to abide by the Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay At Home order, practice social distancing if you have to be out in public, wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds, if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.