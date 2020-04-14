Burke County reports fourth COVID-19-related death

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Health officials say a fourth person in the county has died of coronavirus-related complications.
The patient was in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.
“We want to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of this individual, said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. "We continue to urge residents to take extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable residents at risk like our elderly and those with underlying health conditions, she said.”
The county’s third coronavirus-related death involved a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized. She died on Thursday from overlying medical conditions.
The Burke County health department urges people to abide by the Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay At Home order, practice social distancing if you have to be out in public, wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds, if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For general questions about COVID-19 you can contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828764-9388
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.