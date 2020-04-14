Atrium expands COVID-19 testing sites to serve minority communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Additional COVID-19 testing centers will be rolled out by Atrium Health this week, with specific focus on the Charlotte’s underserved and minority communities.
Atrium says they will be able to screen and immediately test for coronavirus by using Geographical Information System data with mobile medical units. The new testing sites were designed to provide easier access to patients in communities that may have limited access to seek healthcare.
“By meeting community members where they work, live and play, Atrium Health can further provide equitable care to those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, including communities with limited access to transportation,” said Kinneil Coltman, senior vice president, chief community and external affairs officer at Atrium Health.
Community members in the underserved areas will not need an appointment or a physician referral. Atrium says they will also assess social determinants of patients, including the ability to socially isolate and quarantine, and make connections to needed resources.
“Through using a robust framework of actionable, real-time data, Atrium Health has identified specific areas in Charlotte’s underserved and minority communities with limited access to testing sites where our mobile health units can truly provide health, hope and healing – for all," Coltman said.
Testing will be available to those with or without health insurance, including those who are covered by a government program. Atrium says they will not report if a patient is undocumented, as they do not share health a patient’s immigration status.
The specific location of testing sites will be determined by emerging hot-spots identified by the latest GIS data on COVID-19 positive cases in the underserved community, Atrium says, but the initial screening and testing will be at the following places:
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, in the Atrium Health NorthPark Parking Lot (251 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213).
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thursday, April 16, in the First Baptist Church - West Parking Lot (1801 Oaklawn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28216).
“Anyone experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of smell and/or taste, should visit the Coronavirus Testing Center to be screened for immediate COVID-19 testing,” Atrium says.
Those with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, liver disease or undergoing dialysis may be at higher risk for serious complications if contracting the virus.
