After a cool Wednesday the temps will rebound!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The evening will remain mainly clear and dry before clouds start to move in overnight. There is a small chance for a few showers at night or even into the morning on Wednesday.
The rain chance stands at about 20%. The highest elevations could even see a few snow showers. Most of the populated mountain areas shouldn’t see much more than a few flurries or snow showers.
It shouldn’t be enough to slow you down. For most of us, lows only fall to the upper 40s.
Wednesday will start out cloudy but we should see a return of the sun for the rest of the day. Highs will be on the cool side. We will only reach the low 60s for highs.
Thursday and Friday should be nice as the sun sticks around and highs rebound. We will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled. Highs will be in the low 70s. There could be a few showers on Saturday morning before a better chance for rain arrives for Sunday.
Make it a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
