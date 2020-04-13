Three residents of Stanly County nursing home test positive, one dies of COVID-19

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three residents of a Stanly County nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, and one person has died, according to staff at Spring Arbor of Albemarle.
Nursing home officials have not released any information about the patients but did say they are monitoring anyone who may have had close contact with them.
The facility is working closely with the Stanly County Health Department to continue to conduct testing to residents and staff.
The facility is also taking the following measures:
• Team members are wearing masks and gloves during their work hours
• Each resident is quarantined in their apartment and in-room dining is being provided.
• Directing any staff who may be sick to stay home, conducting health checks on all staff upon arrival each day and a separate point of entry for Cottage Program staff.
• Monitoring residents with daily temperatures checks and any new symptoms of illness.
• Communicating with personal physicians of residents.
• Heightening cleaning and infection control practices including disinfecting and closing off areas as necessary.
• Limiting activities to one-on-one contact.
• Enforce social distancing practices, including smaller group activities and increased one-on-one and room visits and activity opportunities.
• Regularly monitoring communications and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and our state and local departments of public health.
