Three escape after large tree falls on Kannapolis home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were able to escape after a large tree crashed down on a home in Rowan County Monday morning.
It happened at a home on N. Juniper Street in Kannapolis, just off of N. Loop.
Three people were reportedly inside the home when the tree crashed down. All three were able to escape without serious injuries.
The home sustained heavy damage.
Severe storms rolled through the area early Monday morning, leaving downed trees and power outages across the area.
A large tree fell across Sides Road near Upper Palmer Road.
Downed trees and power lines also blocked Highway 52 near Johnson Dairy Road.
