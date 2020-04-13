Surveillance pictures show duo stealing gravestones in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said two people are wanted for stealing gravestones from a business off Highway 544.
A surveillance picture shows a white female and black male taking gravestones on March 29 from Thompson Stone and Marble.
Police said the duo stole three gravestones. It’s believed that they took one gray teddy bear monument, one pink stone rounded monument and one red stone round top monument. The three stones are valued at around $8,000.
The two are believed to be driving a Mercedes with paper tags.
Anyone with information on the identity of the two or the location of the stolen gravestones is asked to call 843-915-8077.
