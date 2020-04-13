Storms cause damage in Cabarrus and Rowan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early morning storms on Monday caused damage in Rowan and parts of Cabarrus County. Several homes suffered extensive damage, there were power outages and blocked roads.
A large oak tree came crashing through the ceiling of a home on N. Juniper Avenue in Kannapolis.
“He says the fact that he was in his bed, the big branch came down through his ceiling in his bedroom as he was laying there," a neighbor said after speaking with the homeowner.
A tree cutting crew worked through the day to get the big tree off the 90-year-old house. One of the cars belonging to the family was also damaged.
“It’s pretty devastating. I understand there were 3 family members, 4 animals in the home. The house is totaled, the folks are without a home so my heart goes out to them," said neighbor Donna.
In other parts of the area, more damage. A big limb landed on this house in Woodleaf, causing damage to the kitchen.
“Scrolling through my phone and all of a sudden heard a loud boom, at first I thought it was kitchen window blown out, branch in my kitchen, hole in the roof, rain coming all in my kitchen," said Linda Henry. “Tore up my heat pump, trees are down, power lines down in my driveway. The fire department came out, they helped us a lot this morning, then we talked to Red Cross this morning. They’re supposed to be coming out to assist us too.”
Near Linda’s house on Crump Circle, Cool Springs Road blocked because of downed power lines. In east Rowan trees blocked several roads, including Lower Stone Church, Clark Road, Troxler Road, St. Matthews, and Sides Road.
