Storms cause damage in Cabarrus and Rowan

“Scrolling through my phone and all of a sudden heard a loud boom, at first I thought it was kitchen window blown out, branch in my kitchen, hole in the roof, rain coming all in my kitchen," said Linda Henry. “Tore up my heat pump, trees are down, power lines down in my driveway. The fire department came out, they helped us a lot this morning, then we talked to Red Cross this morning. They’re supposed to be coming out to assist us too.”