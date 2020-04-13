South Carolina high school teams allowed to have virtual workouts

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina public schools are closed due to COVID-19 which means no sports. If schools resume soon, sports will as well and with a short period of time before the end of the school year, there won’t be a lot of time to get ready.
So last week, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) gave the OK to schools to start virtual workout for teams. They are not mandatory workouts. Players and coaches can only gather in the virtual world.
Before the ruling by the state, coaches could keep in contact with student-athletes via text and Twitter but this is a game changer.
“Through Tiwtter and through text, you really don’t get as much feedback and you really don’t know what they are doing,” said Northwestern head tennis coach Tim Hartis. “We’re going to do a short, sweet Zoom session for 15 minutes just for fun to keep them engaged and see how that plays out.”
Today, Northwestern High School tennis team met up to discuss the service toss. For senior Adam Husted, it was good to see his team mates and to get some pointers on his game, but nothing can compare to competing on the court for his final year in high school.
“Even if it is just one match, just one final match, that would be great,” said Husted. “It’s been real tough to just halt everything all of a sudden especially with senior year. Everything you just wanted to finish off strong, you can’t."
But the SCHSL put this virtual workout out there to continue to give hope that something positive could happen in the coming weeks.
