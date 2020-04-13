Severe line of thunderstorms brings down trees, power lines in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Reports of downed trees flooded in as a line of intense storms moved into Charlotte and surrounding areas Monday morning.
A tree fell onto an apartment on Countrymens Court near Edgewater Drive in south Charlotte’s Starmount neighborhood. It happened before 6:15 a.m.
A power line fire shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 SB near Exit 22 near Lowell.
Downed traffic lights shut down Westinghouse Boulevard at S. Tryon Street. A power line caught fire on Providence Road near Rea Road, leaving thousands without power in the area.
Just before midnight, a tree fell on Yorkdale Drive in south Charlotte, blocking the area.
On the Plaza near Central Avenue, a fallen tree closed the area Sunday as storms began to move in.
There’s no word on injuries in the fallen tree and downed power line incidents.
A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Charlotte area Monday morning.
