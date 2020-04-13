Right at Home offers free wellness calls for seniors

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Many of you have someone to call to help you pass time, or to even help you cope with everything that’s going on in your world.
Some of our senior neighbors don’t have that which can be lonely. But there’s a group stepping up to help.
For seniors who live alone and can’t get out of the house because of the stay-at-home orders will be able to get one, free call a day from a caregiver. It’s a small gesture, but it’s a way for them to realize that they’re never truly alone.
Managing your emotions is one thing that’s not always easy. If you must manage them by yourself, that can be a different beast.
“It’s hard enough as it is for me, I’m not sure how it is for you being cooped up here,” says Bill Osborne, the president of Right at Home for the locations in Belmont and Pineville.
It’s a company that provides home health care for seniors. He says it’s important for seniors to know there’s a difference between social distancing and self-isolation.
“We know that folks that are 70 or greater, they already are more at risk of suffering of loneliness and depression,” said Osborne.
It doesn’t take much to bring some healing or comfort. Just a simple phone call from a care provider who will start with basic questions to jump-start the conversation.
“How are you doing? Do you have your medication? Right? Do you have food?” Osborne asked as an example of what callers could hear.
There’s no time limit on these phone calls.
“We’re crossing that bridge of social connection in a different way” he added.
Which is great for the seniors, because a lot of them don’t have any family members who live close by.
“On average, the son or the daughter – an adult son or daughter – lives about 200 miles away from their parents,” said Osborne.
This is just another way to see our community looking out for each other.
Osborne says he has 60 caregivers working at his Belmont location but is open to having more volunteers on his team. More information on Right at Home and the program :
- Right at Home - Rock Hill
803-227-3087
Serving York County, Chester County, and Lancaster County in SC
- Right at Home - Belmont/Gastonia
704-412-3366
Serving Greater Gaston County, Steele Creek and South Charlotte in N.C.
- Right at Home - Charlotte/Lake Norman
704-230-1305
Serving Lake Norman, Charlotte, Cabarrus County and Lincoln County in N.C.
