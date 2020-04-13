2 people die from COVID-19 complications in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials say two more people have died from coronavirus complications in Union County.
The Union County Public Health Department was notified Monday of two additional hospitalized patients passing away as a result of complications associated with coronavirus.
Officials say the two people were in their 80s and 90s with underlying medical conditions.
This brings the total of Union County’s COVID-19 related deaths to three. Public Health was notified of the first resident’s death on April 9, 2020.
Union County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified on March 18, 2020.
As of the afternoon of Monday, April 13, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Union County is 105.
