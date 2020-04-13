One person dead, major damage after tornado touched down in SC overnight, official says

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - One death has been reported after a tornado touched down in Seneca overnight, according to Scott Krein with Oconee County Emergency Services.
The WYFF News 4 weather team said it is likely a large tornado was on the ground in Seneca around 3:35 a.m.
The National Weather Service will be in the area today to confirm the tornado and determine its strength.
More than 100 mph winds were measured in some areas overnight, according to WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus.
DAMAGE REPORTS:
WYFF News 4 has gotten reports of significant damage around the Upstate, the worst in Seneca.
Sky 4 video showed major damage at the BorgWarner plant, which is located on Wells Highway in Seneca.
Destiny Christian Center International, which is also the street from the plant, was also damaged.