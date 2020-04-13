91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rowan Co., majority from congregate care facility

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials reported 91 new coronavirus cases in Rowan County Monday.
County officials received confirmation of the 91 positive cases Monday.
According to a press release, the majority of these cases are positive results are from a local congregate care facility. The Health Department is continuing their investigation into these results.
Officials say further information will be released once it has been obtained.
As of Monday, April 13, 2020, Rowan County has 189 positive tests, 1,362 negative tests and five deaths.
12 patients are hospitalized, while 39 residents have recovered. The average age for cases in 61.
