3 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mecklenburg County, new data released

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday evening, health officials announced that three more people have died from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.
To date, 975 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, as 15 residents have died.
The newly-reported deaths come after a weekend where no deaths in Mecklenburg County were reported.
We are now more than 30 days into an emergency declaration in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County Public Health says these results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.
As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in the community.
Highlights about the reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.
- About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.
- Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19.
Select Characteristics of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 12, 2020)
Hospitalization Rates by Age Group among COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of April 12, 2020)
Distribution of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 12, 2020)
COVID-19 Cases (per 100,000 residents) Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of April 12, 2020)
