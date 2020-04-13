Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in helping Americans return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of tests on the market is creating confusion among patients and doctors. Under an emergency policy, the Food and Drug Administration has allowed dozens of companies to launch blood tests for COVID-19 that haven't been reviewed. Some companies are falsely claiming that their products are “FDA approved.” Other products may have accuracy problems that local officials say could result in faulty results. Right now, the tests are most useful for researchers studying how the virus has spread through the U.S population.