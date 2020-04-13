Rescued woman seriously injured after large tree falls on south Charlotte apartment

Tree falls on apartment, traps woman in south Charlotte
April 13, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 7:04 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was rescued from an apartment in south Charlotte after a tree fell on the complex Monday morning.

The large tree fell at an apartment Countrymens Court before 6:15 a.m. in Charlotte’s Starmount area.

We’re told a woman was pinned in the apartment but is alert and awake. Crews were able to rescue the woman. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Medic.

Multiple trees fell around the Charlotte area. Fallen power lines also left thousands without power.

[ Severe line of thunderstorms brings down trees, power lines in Charlotte area ]

A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Charlotte area Monday morning.

[ FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch, Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Charlotte-area counties ]

CLICK HERE to view current power outages

Stay updated on severe weather in your area with the WBTV First Alert Weather App

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.