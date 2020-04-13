Rescued woman seriously injured after large tree falls on south Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was rescued from an apartment in south Charlotte after a tree fell on the complex Monday morning.
The large tree fell at an apartment Countrymens Court before 6:15 a.m. in Charlotte’s Starmount area.
We’re told a woman was pinned in the apartment but is alert and awake. Crews were able to rescue the woman. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Medic.
Multiple trees fell around the Charlotte area. Fallen power lines also left thousands without power.
A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Charlotte area Monday morning.
