Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is considered the perfect prospect for today’s NFL because of his versatility and uncommon skill set that allow him to seamlessly play all over the football field. NFL teams have been waiting for prospects such as Simmons to counter all the offensive innovations that have been lighting up scoreboards for so many years. Simmons can play on all three levels of defense and never has to come off the field regardless of what offenses are doing. He also won't have to choose one position or another in the NFL because his role can change week to week.