Gov. McMaster speaks on deadly storms, COVID-19 response in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference where he discussed Monday morning’s severe weather outbreak that took the lives of at least nine people in South Carolina.
Kim Stenson with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said that more damage surveys will take place Tuesday and Wednesday across South Carolina.
“This could have been way worse if that front moved through during the afternoon,” Stenson said.
He added that there were around 290,000 outages at its peak, but energy crews have been working hard to restore power. Around 6 p.m., utility companies were reporting about 90,000 outages.
On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced a total of 87 people have died after contracting the coronavirus. So far, more than 3,400 people have tested positive in the state.
Current models shared on DHEC’s website show the peak of the virus could come in late April.
McMaster issued a ‘home or work’ order to help slow the spread of the virus. That went into effect April 7, stating: “All South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services.”
On Sunday, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster renewed the state of emergency that’s currently in place, which extends all previous orders for another 15 days.
The original state of emergency was set to expire on April 12, but the new order leaves it in place until at least April 27.
