Gov. McMaster to speak on deadly storms, COVID-19 response in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to address not only South Carolina’s ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 but also a deadly line of storms.
Those storms have been blamed for at least eight deaths across the state, including five in Hampton County, two in Orangeburg County and one in Oconee County.
McMaster is traveling with the National Guard to look at damage Monday afternoon. At 5:30 p.m., the governor will speak to give the public an update on the storms. He will also give an update on the state’s coronavirus response and will be joined by public health officials.
Over the weekend, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced a total of 82 people have died after contracting the coronavirus. So far, more than 3,300 people have tested positive in the state.
Current models shared on DHEC’s website show the peak of the virus could come in late April.
McMaster issued a ‘home or work’ order to help slow the spread of the virus. That went into effect April 7, stating: “All South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.