First Alert: Gusty winds to weaken, sunshine breaks through clouds late Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few scattered light showers are possible along with wind gusts near 20 to 30 mph through the afternoon hours.
By in large, most of us will remain dry. As sunshine emerges, temperatures will climb the 70s into the upper 80s.
Expect calmer winds and mostly clear skies overnight as high pressure takes over the region. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 40s before topping out in the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.
The risk of localized flooding remains in the forecast through the remainder of the day, particularly in the higher elevations where some neighborhoods have received more 3 inches of rainfall over past several hours.
Rising floodwaters will start to recede as the day progresses.
Dry conditions don't last long as a wave of low pressure moving along a stationary front located just south of our region will bring a chance of rain back to the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Wednesday will be on the chilly side as highs struggle to reach the upper 50s during the afternoon hours. This will a follow dip into the 30s overnight going Thursday morning.
Temperatures will rebound Thursday afternoon and will stay above normal through the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
