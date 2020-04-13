Family of Cabarrus County nursing home resident wants answers after COVID-19 outbreak

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An outbreak at one nursing home in Concord has families of residents worried.
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, there are 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Five Oaks Rehabilitation facility.
The daughter of one resident says she was told there was only one case last week, and before she knew it her father was hospitalized with the virus.
84-year-old Glenn Glodfelter has lived at Five Oaks Rehabilitation for two years. His daughter wants to know how so many people here contracted coronavirus.
“How do you allow that to happen? What were you doing?” she said.
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, they tested more than 300 residents and staff on April 9 and 10.
On Saturday, this woman’s worst fear came true when her father was taken to the hospital, struggling to breathe.
“The nurse said that my dad was unresponsive and asked if that was his usual state, and I said absolutely not and she said well he came in this way,” she said.
WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked her if she felt enough was done to protect residents.
“No I do not,” she said. “It just breaks my heart. He did not do anything wrong. He should have been protected especially with him having COPD.”
She says Glodfelter tested positive for coronavirus and is on oxygen. She didn’t know he was sick until he was in the hospital.
“It makes me wonder was my father not able to talk for three days before you sent him to the hospital?” she said. “Because he called me every day.”
When she didn’t hear from him, she drove by the center.
“They had all of the windows open,” she said. “Why would you have all of the windows open. Why would you have the windows open when you have all of these frail people and COVID-19 going on?”
According to CHA, the rehab center followed protocol including increasing personal protective equipment and closing communal spaces.
Glodfelter’s daughter is not convinced.
“Something just isn’t right,” she said.
She also said when she drove by last week, roofers were there working and interacting with staff.
Five Oaks Rehab Center did not respond to WBTV’s request for comment.
