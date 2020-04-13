Families in Carolinas are coping without power

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Duke Energy reported sometime early Monday afternoon about 221,000 households and businesses across the Carolinas lost power because of heavy rain and wind.
The Alt family was one of the households sitting in the dark Monday morning.
“I think it was the wind that was the most startling and noticeable,” Amy Alt said. “Just swirling and then looking out the windows and seeing trees going sideways.”
Alt said soon after that - their power went out in their home.
The family says it remained off for about eight hours.
Inside the house, the family had two high school students who start back to school on Tuesday, one college student and a parent who now works from home during this pandemic.
“We have students at home as well as my husband works from home now,” Amy Alt said. “And it’s a problem with the WiFi as well as charging the phone and computers and things like that.”
Duke Energy says it is working on restoring power for everybody but it could take some time.
The spokesperson says with this many outages Duke Energy needs patience from its customers.
“Some customers may have extended outages that could last multiple days,” Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles said.
Miles also said Duke Energy has enough crews to get the job done and she adds the work to restore power could be complex.
“A lot of them have trees taken down infrastructure,” Miles said. “So some of that work takes more time because you have to remove the trees and other vegetation that could be blocking equipment.”
Restoring power comes at a time of a pandemic.
Crews are out doing the work and at the same time practicing social distancing.
“We are asking customers to not enter our workers’ work zone,” Miles said. “And to make sure they stay at least six feet from them and to really avoid distraction.”
Duke Energy says it will continue to do damage assessment and will update customers by end of the day Monday concerning their power.
