Charlotte neighbors giving others a ‘sign’ that everything will be OK

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are looking for “signs” that there is still kindness – and humor – all around, there are people out there nailing them to telephone poles.
“I can look, and there’s people just lighting up, as they’re looking at the sign” Elle Erickson says. “When you look at a sign and it says ‘take a deep breath,’ you do it.’
Erickson runs the nonprofit, “The Booth Fairy Project.” Her latest project is a mission made of paper, cardboard, and good intentions.
“I have a sign addiction,” she says, laughing. “And I’m kind of addicted to trying to make people feel good, so I’m combining these things.”
She is in Asheville, where she and what she calls her “love ambassadors” have been creating positive messages around the community. She is working now to bring them to Charlotte.
“I’m like, ‘Ok people, you’ve got a lot of time on your hands,’ some people do, and they want to be crafty,” she says. “And they want to make a difference. So, we’re putting all these things together.”
One Charlotte woman is already using her NoDa balcony to bring smiles to her neighbors. For her, it is all about a good laugh.
“People started texting, me ‘Oh, I love your signs, I love reading them every morning,’” Amy McGonigal says.
McGonigal has been changing lyrics of popular songs to fit with coronavirus, and quarantine, and painting them on cardboard signs for her neighbors to see.
“It keeps me a little bit focused,” she says. “Every day, there’s a task that I have to complete, since I can’t go to work and I barely leave my apartment.”
She has made signs every day, and does not plan to stop.
“Anything you can do to cheer people up and help them out is important right now,” she says.
All these positive messages are a seemingly small gesture, making a big impact.
“There is so much good in the world,” Erickson says. “And I want people to remember that.”
